Man charged with arson in Chicago apartment fire that injured firefighter, two tenants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with aggravated arson for setting a July fire that injured three people, including a firefighter, in the Little Village neighborhood.

Jose Martinez, 29, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson, and at his first court appearance on Thursday was ordered held in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday after surveillance footage video and eyewitnesses helped detectives identify him as the man who set fire to an apartment building at the corner of 25th Street and Sawyer Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on July 1, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Martinez lived in the apartment building, and on the day of the fire filled a red gas can with gas, and walked into the building, then walked back out and tossing it in a dumpster. He was caught on surveillance video going in and out of the building, according to court documents.

After tossing the gas can, Martinez went back inside the building, just before flames erupted from a doorway. He was then caught on video fleeing the scene.

At the time of the fire, police said two people who live in the building and a firefighter were hurt.

A 60-year-old woman living on the second floor was initially in critical condition from smoke inhalation. Court records show she suffered brain trauma that led to a loss of cognitive function. A 62-year-old man was also brought to Mr. Sinai Hospital for minor injuries. Court records show a firefighter also suffered a broken finger while fighting the fire.

At his first court appearance, a judge issued a healthcare order for Martinez, who suffers from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, anxiety, and sleeping troubles, according to court records.