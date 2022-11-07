Jones College Prep students plan walkout to protest principal's response to goose-stepping student in German uniform on Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some students at Jones College Prep High School in the South Loop plan to walk out of class on Monday, following the controversy surrounding a student's Halloween costume and the response from the principal, who they say downplayed the incident.

Video posted on social media shows a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.

According to copies of a letter from the principal, posted on social media, principal Joseph Powers wrote, Powers wrote:

"Many of our students and staff came to school on Monday, October 31, dressed in Halloween costumes. We held a costume contest in the afternoon during Ac Lab, which was fun and well-received. Amid all the other costumes, a member of our school community wore a military surplus army uniform. Staff and students expressed their concerns about the uniform, believing that it represented an expression of antisemitism. Additionally, a video of the costume parade has since appeared on social media." "I certainly understand and regret the discomfort and harm felt by some members of our school community. Please be assured that we take the well-being of all students seriously and do not tolerate hateful expressions of any kind. In this situation, it certainly appears this was not the intent of the Halloween costume."

Students have accused Powers of downplaying the incident, and many plan to walk out of classes on Monday. An Instagram post calls for Jones students to walk out of their 4th period classes to "protest the way the administration handles racial and ethnic discrimination."

The person who posted it said multiple students were upset, and were told "it's not that serious."

Chicago Public Schools officials said they have launched an investigation, and have removed the principal while the investigation is in progress.

In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:

"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read, there was an incident earlier this week where a member of one of our school communities wore a German military uniform to school as a Halloween costume — an act that was widely recognized by many students, staff, and members of our broader CPS community as antisemitic. "This incident caused harm to many students and staff, and it is completely inconsistent with our values as a school district. It also comes at a time when hateful speech and hateful attacks are on the rise, especially against Jewish Americans."

CPS said the incident is inconsistent with values of the district.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov previously reported concerns that claims of abuse in the school went nowhere. In April, three members of Jones College Prep's local school council sent a letter to CPS outlining allegations of wrongdoing against Principal Joe Powers and asking for an investigation.