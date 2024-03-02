Two found shot in Joliet; police unsure if they're related

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men are injured after they were shot in Joliet early Saturday morning. Police found both men in the 300 block of North Broadway Street.

According to police, around 5:33 a.m., officers found the first gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, at Riverwalk Homes at 366 N. Broadway Street. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim told police an unknown person near the third-floor hallway shot him.

Police say while officers were investigating, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg at 363 N. Broadway.

That victim, they say, was uncooperative with officers, did not indicate any knowledge of the other shooting, and did not provide any further information.

Both victims were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to locate crime scenes for either shooting.

It is not clear if the two shootings were related.

No one is in custody in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800)323-6734 or https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.