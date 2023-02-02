As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.

How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.

Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.

Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day they got engaged, are waiting to find out whether they'll have to change their wedding plans.

"The day after we landed from Ireland, we came and did a tour and signed the contract that day. So it was the only venue we looked at, and we fell in love with it," Edgeworth said.

The historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet is facing extensive repairs following a fire at the popular event space. CBS

They found out about the fire when a friend texted them, just the first of many to reach out, since their wedding day is only weeks away.

"It was 38 days before our wedding when this happened. So 37 now today," Doolin said.

Haley Mansion owners said they don't have any updates on when they'll be able to reopen, and don't know when they will. As of Thursday afternoon, they still didn't have power.

"Hopefully it can all be saved, and they can get back and running up soon," Edgeworth said.

A firefighter himself, Doolin said he knows the situation could be worse.

"They did a phenomenal job overall. I mean, they couldn't have done it any better," Doolin said.

The historic Haley Mansion in Joliet is facing approximately $1.25 million in repairs after a fire in their attic. CBS

Now Edgeworth looks at the parts of the venue that weren't affected by the fire, hoping they'll be here on their wedding day, but already looking for a backup.

"Yeah, I was excited to go up and down the stairs," she said. "No matter where we get married, it'll be perfect. We will have our family and friends here with us still, and will get to marry each other. It'll be perfect."

Joliet Fire investigators said the fire started on the third floor, and has been ruled accidental. They estimated the fire caused $1.25 million in damage, not accounting for lost revenue.