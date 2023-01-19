Joliet police investigate armed robberies 7-11 in the same week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joliet police want the public's help to find a suspect in Wednesday's armed robbery.

Around 7:14 p.m., police went to a 7-Eleven on 325 South Larkin Avenue where a man suspect went into the store brandishing a gun and demanding money.

Police said he stole a carton of cigarettes and fled. Another armed robbery happened at the same store on Monday, January 16 and that investigation into whether the two incidents are connected is ongoing.

If anyone has information, they're asked to call the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3225.

People with information can also call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323- 6734 or go online at Crimestoppers of Will County to remain anonymous.