18-year-old in critical condition after Joliet shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Joliet Sunday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the area near Landau Avenue and Ohio Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

They found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately provided medical assistance until the Joliet Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County CrimeStoppers at 800-323-6734.Tips can also be left anonymously online.