Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old in critical condition after Joliet shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Joliet Sunday evening, police say. 

Officers responded to the area near Landau Avenue and Ohio Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a person shot. 

They found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately provided medical assistance until the Joliet Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County CrimeStoppers at 800-323-6734.Tips can also be left anonymously online

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 11:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.