Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield among headliners for 2024 Pride Fest in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The headliners for the 2024 Pride Festival were announced, featuring some popular names.

The lineup for the festival, celebrating the LGBTQ+ plus community, includes Jojo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Bob the Drag Queen, and Amber Riley of Glee fame.

The festival is taking over Northalsted on June 22 and 23.

Admission into the festival is free, but there is a $15 suggested donation.

The full lineup and times the artists will take the stage are listed on the Northhalsted website.

Chicago's Pride Parade is happening the following weekend, on June 30th.