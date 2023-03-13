Watch CBS News
Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park raising funds for fallen CPD officer's family

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Morgan Park restaurant is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to help out the family of fallen police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso.

Joey's Red Hots, at 115th and Western, will be donating 100% of all proceeds from food sales on Tuesday to Vásquez Lasso's family.

The hot dog stand is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vásquez Lasso was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 1, while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Gage Park neighborhood.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 3:43 PM

