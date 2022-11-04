President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy visiting Chicago area ahead of midterms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be arriving in Chicago on Friday evening, for a campaign stop with Democratic congressional candidates, just days ahead of Election Day.

Then, on Saturday morning, the president will be in Joliet to discuss lowering prescription drug costs, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Meantime, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also is in town Friday night. He's set to attend a rally in Oak Brook for Keith Pekau, the Republican mayor of Orland Park, who is running for Congress in the 6th District against Democratic incumbent Congressman Sean Casten.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago to host a get out the vote rally with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi at The Second City.