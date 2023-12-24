A miracle: Jimmy Soto, exonerated after 42 years in prison, is back home for Christmas Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In what amounted to nothing short of a Christmas miracle for one Chicago family, a lover one is finally home.

Jimmy Soto spent more than 40 Christmas Eves in prison, after a wrongful conviction for a murder he didn't commit. He was exonerated just 11 days before Christmas.

On Sunday, CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spent time with Soto and his very happy family.

As one might imagine, it has been taking some time Soto to get adjusted to this newfound age of technology. But there are a few things have stayed the same for all the past 42 years – most importantly his faith and his love for his wife and family."

"My Christmas already came true," said Soto's wife, Diana Gauna. "I couldn't have asked for anything more or better."

Tears of Joy ran Gauna's face because her husband was exonerated from Prison 10 days ago.

Cards and candles are mounted in Gauna's apartment on an ofrenda - an altar built to honor lost loves ones. In this case, Gauna added Soto's photos and items in hopes her prayers would be answered as she prayed to the Virgin Mary.

"Wish and pray for a safe day for Jimmy's release from prison, and faith that I have in her that something's going to happen big - and she promised me, and it happened," said Gauna. "My miracle."

Soto, 62, and his cousin David Ayala, 60, were tried and convicted before a single jury of the Aug. 16, 1981, shooting that killed Julie Limas and Hector Valeriano in Pietrowksi Park at 31st Street and Keeler Avenue. Valeriano was a U.S. Marine home on leave, according to court records.

There was no physical evidence that tied the cousins to the double murder, and they never confessed to any involvement. Soto's and Ayala's attorneys said the men were convicted almost solely based on coerced witness testimonies.

But they were convicted and imprisoned for 42 years. Now exonerated and free, Soto this Christmas Eve brought 42 roses to St. Pius V Catholic Church, 1919 S. Ashland Ave.

"In the Catholic religion, you light a candle - you can do it for a special prayer - and then you make a small offering," said Soto. "In this case, we're offering these roses to the Virgin Mary, letting her know that we appreciate her for answering our prayers so I could be home for the holidays."

Soto's release was even recognized during the Christmas Eve mass.

But since being released, Soto has had to get adjusted to things we take for granted.

"For 42 years, I had to eat with a plastic spork," Soto said with a metal dining ware fork in hand.

His first celebratory meal out of prison was a little strange.

"I had a nice steak," Soto said. "To hold a steak knife, it was just - I felt awkward, and you know, now I'm getting more used to it."

Soto said his transition from prison to normal life has been taxing on his mental health.

"At times, I'll wake up in the middle of the night and I know I'm out. And it's like, I'm sweating and I'm crying. Why am I crying? I should be so happy; joyful I'm out," said Soto, "but I just feel like I don't belong here."

But Soto does belong at home. He said on his time, he'll seek help for his mental health issues.

Soto is also a quick learner. He has to master his iPhone, with the help from Siri and Google.