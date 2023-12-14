Chicago cousins to be freed after being wrongfully incarcerated for 42 years

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two cousins who have been incarcerated for more than 40 years were expected to be freed after a judge exonerated them on Thursday for two 1981 murders.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray went to the Cook County Jail, where one of the men was set to be released.

After the judge exonerated James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, there were tears of joy from family members.

To say they were anxious before the judge made a ruling was an understatement because both men served 42 years in prison for murder, even though there was no physical evidence linking them to the crime.

A judge threw out the conviction, and the cousins were expected to walk free.

Soto's and Ayala's attorneys said the men were convicted almost solely based on coerced witness testimonies. They never confessed to the crimes.

"It was wrong always and we're not going to try to think about the past," said Diana Soto, James' mother. "It's the future and we're going to try and make up for all that lost time. We have so many family members that he hasn't seen."

The cousins were arrested in 1981 at just 18 and 20 years old. Their attorneys said they are the longest-ever wrongly incarcerated people in the state.

While in prison, Soto has helped several men gain new trials and sentence reductions. He even earned his bachelor's degree this year as part of Northwestern University's Prison Education Program.

He studied sociology, law, and creative writing.

Soto's sister said his release is bittersweet.

"I wish my dad was still here because he waited and my dad would have wanted to see today because none of us ever stopped giving up and losing hope because we knew he was innocent all along," said Pilar Moore.

The family said the cousins have a lot of catching up to do. They have relatives they haven't met, but they're just glad they'll both be home before Christmas.

Ayala was to be released from the Cook County Department of Corrections and Soto was to be released from Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Ill.