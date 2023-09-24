Sneak peek at Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas at Chicago's Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're about three months away from Christmas but you can get a taste of holiday Sunday at Navy Pier.

You can get a sneak peek at Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas.

It's part of Sunday's performances during the Chicago Live Festival.

The preview will happen at noon at the wave wall stage near the ferris wheel.

You can watch the full production when it runs at the Studebaker Theater from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31.