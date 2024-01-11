Watch CBS News
First Lady Jill Biden, actress Halle Berry to visit Chicago's UIC to discuss women's health

By Jeramie Bizzle

Jill Biden, Halle Berry to discuss women's health at UIC
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will be spending some time in Chicago on Thursday to talk about women's health.

She'll be making a stop at the University of Illinois Chicago to highlight the importance of more research on menopause and women's health.

It's part of a white house initiative on women's health research that launched back in November.

Biden will be joined by actress Halle Berry and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

