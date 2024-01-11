First Lady Jill Biden, actress Halle Berry to visit Chicago's UIC to discuss women's health
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will be spending some time in Chicago on Thursday to talk about women's health.
She'll be making a stop at the University of Illinois Chicago to highlight the importance of more research on menopause and women's health.
It's part of a white house initiative on women's health research that launched back in November.
Biden will be joined by actress Halle Berry and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
