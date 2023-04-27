Jerry Springer, longtime TV talk show host, dead at 79

CHICAGO (CBS) - Jerry Springer, the famed talk show host whose rowdy show filmed in Chicago for nearly two decades on weekday afternoons, and also briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati, has died at 79.

His publicist confirmed Springer's death Thursday morning. He's best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which was taped in Chicago from 1991 to 2009 before moving filming to Connecticut until the show ended in 2018.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer's since 1970, in a statement. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said.

Born in London in 1944, his family moved to New York when he was 5 years old. He later earned a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law, and then worked on John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign before starting his own political career, serving on the city council in Cincinnati from 1971 to 1974, when he resigned after admitting to soliciting a prostitute. He won his seat back in 1975, before being elected mayor of the city in 1977, serving until 1978.

He made a failed bid for Ohio governor in 1982, before turning to a career in television as a local news anchor before his iconic talk show debuted in 1991.

While the show initially focused on politics, it eventually underwent a complete makeover to a tabloid style talk show, featuring fights, scantily clad guests, and taboo topics like incest and adultery.

While still hosting his talk show, Springer also was hired as a commentator for NBC 5 in Chicago in 1997, prompting longtime anchors Carol Marin and Ron Magers to resign in protest. Springer made only two commentaries on WMAQ before leaving his position.

The Jerry Springer Show's turn to the lurid made it a ratings juggernaut, known for guests throwing chairs at each other during profanity-laced arguments.

While Springer defended it as "escapist entertainment," others called it "trash TV" that contributed to a dumbing-down of America.

The Jerry Springer Show also helped director of security Steve Wilkos gain fame of his own.

Starting in 1994, the off-duty Chicago police officer recruited other officers to work as security guards on the show before retiring from the force in 2004. Wilkos went on to host his own talk show out of Chicago starting in 2007.

Springer also hosted a dating game show called Baggage on the Game Show Network starting in 2010, airing for four seasons.

In the end, from 2019 until 2022, Springer hosted the reality court show Judge Jerry.