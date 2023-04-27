Watch CBS News

Remembering talk show icon Jerry Springer

The Jerry Springer Show was the controversial TV show that was a guilty pleasure for millions – and had everyone talking in the 90s and beyond. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot looks back at the life of its host, who has died at 79.
