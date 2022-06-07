Jerome Halsey, 27, charged in shooting that left officer seriously injured in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has been charged in a shooting that left a Chicago police officer hospitalized on the city's South Side.

Jerome Halsey, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Halsey is expected in bond court on Tuesday.

On June 5 around 2 p.m., police said the officer initiated a traffic stop in an unmarked vehicle in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood.

The officer was shot in the arm and torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police confirmed the officer remains in serious, but stable condition.

Halsey was also shot and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to Chicago Police, the officers were in an unmarked car, but in uniform, when they tried to make the traffic stop on Sangamon. The driver they were trying to pull over stopped at a dead end, got out of the car and started shooting at the officers.

They shot back.