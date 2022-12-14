Jane Byrne Interchange construction almost complete
CHICAGO(CBS)-- After nine years of construction, construction on the Jane Byrne Interchange is almost finished.
The interchange connects three Chicago expressways. A ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday to celebrate.
CBS 2 has been tracking the slow progress for years.
Illinois' Department of Transportation broke ground on the 35-part improvement project in 2013.
CBS 2 was told overnight lane closures may still pop up in the future, but when it comes to these ramps Illinois Department of Transportation is hoping construction cones should be picked up latest by Monday.
That's welcome news after nine years of braking and merging, lane shifts and ramp closures for drivers with the hopes of unclogging a system that was designed in the 1950's.
This was supposed to be a four year project. IDOT even called it "one of the worst bottlenecks in the country."
Local and state leaders will hold a press conference later Wednesday morning to celebrate the progress.
for more features.