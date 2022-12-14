Jane Byrne Interchange construction almost complete

CHICAGO(CBS)-- After nine years of construction, construction on the Jane Byrne Interchange is almost finished.

The interchange connects three Chicago expressways. A ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday to celebrate.

CBS 2 has been tracking the slow progress for years.

Could years of a messy commute soon be cleared up?This morning local and state leaders are celebrating the Jane Byrne Interchange project coming to a close- but it's not the end of overnight road closures just yet. Even after NINE years of work here. @cbschicago — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) December 14, 2022

Illinois' Department of Transportation broke ground on the 35-part improvement project in 2013.

CBS 2 was told overnight lane closures may still pop up in the future, but when it comes to these ramps Illinois Department of Transportation is hoping construction cones should be picked up latest by Monday.

That's welcome news after nine years of braking and merging, lane shifts and ramp closures for drivers with the hopes of unclogging a system that was designed in the 1950's.

This was supposed to be a four year project. IDOT even called it "one of the worst bottlenecks in the country."

Local and state leaders will hold a press conference later Wednesday morning to celebrate the progress.