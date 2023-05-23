Jaime Davila recovers in ICU after crash killing four Buffalo Grove teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update on a suburban teenager recovering after a crash that killed four of his classmates.

The family of Jaime Davila shared this picture of the teen in the ICU. So far, the family has raised more than $20,000 for Davila's medical expenses on the website GoFundMe.

Davila was the lone survivor in last week's crash that killed four Buffalo Grove high school students. The teens were in an SUV that crashed into two other cars and a light pole in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Funeral services were held Tuesday morning for one of the young victims, 17-year-old Kevin Teran. Two other victims were laid to rest Monday.

