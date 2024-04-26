Chicago man sentenced to more than 11 years for string of carjackings, robbery of UPS driver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for a string of carjackings and the robbery of a UPS truck driver.

Jaheim Henyard, 22, pleaded guilty in October to one count of carjacking and two counts of robbery, according to court records.

In January 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Henyard on charges accusing him of carjacking drivers in Chicago and Cicero and trying to steal a car in Oak Park.

Federal prosecutors said Henyard carjacked an Uber Eats driver in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2020, and stole a Kia Optima from another victim in Cicero on Aug. 20, 2020. Prosecutors said he also carjacked a driver in the parking lot of a grocery store in Westchester in 2019, and got into a shootout with the driver. He also tried to carjack a driver in Oak Park in July 2020, but failed.

Henyard also was accused with two other men – Darius Young and Xavier Tate – of robbing a UPS truck driver in Oak Park on Aug. 21, 2020. Prosecutors said they ordered the driver to lie face down in the street while they stole boxes from the truck.

All three men pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime spree.

In March 2022, Young, 28, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Earlier this month, Tate, 27, was sentenced to 7 years and 9 months in prison.

Last week, Henyard was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison.