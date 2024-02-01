Chicago area man charged with fake bomb threat at Crystal Lake Public Library

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Skokie man is again facing criminal charges for calling in a phony bomb threat to a public library.

Jacob Spiro, 23, has been charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct. Crystal Lake police said on Sept. 14, 2023, he called the Crystal Lake Public Library, claiming there was a bomb in the building.

The library was evacuated, and a search of the building turned up empty. Investigators later determined Spiro was the one who called in the phony threat after he was tied to several other fake bomb threats in the Chicago suburbs.

Crystal Lake police obtained an arrest warrant charging Spiro with one count of disorderly conduct for a false bomb threat and one count of disorderly conduct for a false crime report.

Spiro has been charged with making dozens of other hoax bomb threats to public libraries, schools, government offices, restaurants, and police departments between March and October.

Suburban police have said Spiro made four bogus bomb threats in Evanston – two at the public library and two at a McDonald's restaurant – 12 fake bomb and violence threats in Morton Grove, 16 bomb and violence threats in Skokie, 5 bomb threats in Des Plaines, 11 bomb and violence threats in Niles, 5 bomb and violence threats in Glenview, and other bomb threats in Northbrook and Wilmette.

According to Cook County Circuit Court records, Spiro is facing multiple felony counts of disorderly conduct and falsely making a terrorist threat.