Jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball combine to reach over $1 billion

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If the lines at your local convenience store appear to be longer than usual on Friday, there's a billion reasons why.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined will top over $1 billion this weekend.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday is now worth $427 million – making it the third largest prize this year for the game. Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $590 million – its second highest of the year.

If you recall, last year the largest Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines.

Lottery officials say two people claimed the $1.337 billion jackpot. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 8:30 AM

