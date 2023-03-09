New twist in Jackie Wilson case as 2 former prosecutors are indicted for concealing information

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two former Cook County prosecutors now find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

A grand jury has indicted them on accusations they concealed information in the case against Jackie Wilson, a man who spent decades in jail for the murder of two police officers before he the case was dropped in 2020.

CBS 2's Sara Machi has the latest twist as two Cook County State's Attorney's Office employees facing criminal charges.

"The fact that this thing has been around for 41 years and is still taking sharp turns like this is a bit surprising."

Special Prosecutor Lawrence Oliver on Wednesday announced unsealed indictments against former state's attorney's office prosecutors -- Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat accusing them of concealing Trutenko's relationship with a key witness in the decades-old case against Jackie Wilson.

"It's just been a rocky ride. I would just like to move forward with my life without any further complications. I'd like to make my contribution to society," Wilson said.

Wilson was initially convicted of killing police officers Chicago Police Officers Richard O'Brien and William Fahey in 1982, but was granted a new trial when a judge decided Wilson's confession was produced during torture from discredited Chicago police commander Jon Burge.

It's during that second trial that, Oliver said, that Trutenko and Harvat withheld information about a key witness: A police informant who was presumed dead but who, in fact, Trutenko had recently corresponded with.

"Nick Turtenko was well aware of the efforts by both parties to locate William Coleman and didn't say a word. He remained silent," said Oliver.

Representatives for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Turtenko was fired immediately from the office, and Horvat was fired in 2021, adding they have "taken additional steps to improve and increase the ongoing training of staff."

Oliver said that the grand jury is still under oath in this case, although he does not believe that there will be any more active criminal investigation. He does say that his office right now is working on a final report for the states. Attorneys office, including recommendations moving forward.

Horvat's attorney said his client will plead not guilty, calling the charges a "transparent attempt to scapegoat a dedicated public servant." CBS 2 has not been able to reach Nicholas Trutenko.