Suburban Chicago man charged with shooting into, then entering home denied pre-trail release

ITASCA, Ill. (CBS) – An Itasca man accused of shooting into a home and then entering with an AR-15 rifle was denied pre-trial release, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Saturday.

Sean Brutto, 34, appeared in court, where the judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm to an occupied building, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Officers with the Itasca Police Department responded to a call Friday around 9:17 a.m. in the 800 block of Willow Court of a man with a gun attempting to enter homes. While responding, officers were alerted that shots were fired.

Arriving officers found Brutto in the front yard area, in the 700 block of Willow Court, armed with an AR-15 rifle. Officers ordered Brutto to drop the weapon and ordered him to the ground - he complied after removing his coat and walking a brief distance. He was placed into custody.

Prosecutors said a loaded AR-15 with one bullet in the chamber was found nearby. Officers also found a loaded AR-15 magazine with 29 rounds and a box of ammunition containing 19 rounds in Brutto's coat.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Brutto fired two shots in the neighborhood before firing one round through the rear sliding glass door of a residence in the 800 block of Willow Court - shattering the door and hitting the refrigerator.

The owner of the home stepped out of his bedroom, where he encountered Brutto on the second-floor hallway with the weapon. After a brief struggle between the two men, the homeowner was able to disarm Brutto and throw the weapon downstairs. Brutto ran downstairs, retrieved the weapon, stole the homeowner's iPhone, and fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Brutto is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 5 for arraignment.