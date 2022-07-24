Italian-American group to discuss plan to bring Columbus statue back to Arrigo Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Italian-American group is meeting at Arrigo Park to map out their next plan, to get a Christopher Columbus statue put back in place at the park.

They will be at the park in Little Italy, near Racine and Harrison, at 11 a.m.

They say Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to put the statue back a year ago.

It has been two years, since the statue was removed, amid widespread civil unrest.