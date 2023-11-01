Israelis gather in Chicago to call for release of all hostages held by Hamas

Israelis gather in Chicago to plea for release of hostages held by Hamas

Israelis gather in Chicago to plea for release of hostages held by Hamas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of six Israelis directly impacted by the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas was in Chicago Wednesday night – their loved ones having either been murdered or taken hostage.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the group's ceremony of song and prayer had a loud and clear message – free the 200-plus hostages currently being held by Hamas.

Seats at the Jewish United Fund vigil at the Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, were roped off with images of some of the captives.

"My cousin, Rimon Kirsht, and her husband, Yagev Buchshtav, were brutally kidnapped," said Shani Segal.

"We don't know where they are. They're just underneath the ground somewhere in Gaza," said Sandy Feldman. "We don't know if they're alive. We don't know nothing."

"We have 12 family members affected by this attack," said Or Sella.

The group whose loved ones were murdered or taken hostage by Hamas last month was in Chicago not only to shed light on the horrific attack, but also to put pressure on the U.S.

"The hostages need to be released - instantly," said Segal. "We see the power of the United States of America. We've seen them push for the release of Judith and Natalie. We want the whole world to stand with us and to help free the hostages."

So far, a handful of hostages have been released by Hamas – including Judith and Natalie Raanan from the North Shore Chicago suburbs. They were taken hostage on Oct. 7 while visiting Israel.

Their cousins, Or and Dafna Sella, were at the rally Wednesday evening.

"When they got back, hugging them was the most intense hug I've ever felt," said Or Sella.

"Judith and Natalie found out about the other murdered and kidnapped family members only after they returned from captivity in Gaza," said Dafna Sella.

Earlier in the day, the determined, yet devastated, families met with Illinois state lawmakers – sharing their pain and asking for help.

"Every person that is released - every civilian that is being brought back home - is joy," said Segal.

Out of respect for Judith and Natalie Raanan's privacy, the family did not provide any details about their ordeal.

Natalie returned to the Chicago area on Monday, while Judith was still in Israel as of Wednesday night.