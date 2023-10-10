Jewish United Fund hosting Israel solidarity gathering in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Communities across the Chicago area are showing support for Israel.
The Jewish United Fund will host a community-wide event showing its solidarity with Israel, as the country enters day three of this war.
We expect to hear from leaders on the war efforts including Governor Pritzker at the JUF event in Glencoe.
The solidarity gathering starts at 10 a.m. this morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.