Jewish United Fund hosting Israel solidarity gathering in suburban Chicago

By Marissa Perlman, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Communities across the Chicago area are showing support for Israel. 

The Jewish United Fund will host a community-wide event showing its solidarity with Israel, as the country enters day three of this war.

We expect to hear from leaders on the war efforts including Governor Pritzker at the JUF event in Glencoe.

The solidarity gathering starts at 10 a.m. this morning. 

First published on October 10, 2023 / 10:15 AM

