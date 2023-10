Chicago family worries for 23-year-old taken hostage by Hamas The family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin live in the Evanston and Skokie area and attended the solidarity gathering to thank their community for their messages of support. His parents said they moved with Hersh to Israel in 2008. They were told that his arm was severed at the elbow when he was taken hostage, but they believe he is still alive.