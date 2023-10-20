Two U.S. hostages — a mother and daughter — released by Hamas, diplomat says

Two U.S. hostages have been released by Hamas, a diplomat confirmed to "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. The hostages are a mother and a daughter.

Additional details about the release weren't immediately available. According to a diplomat familiar with the situation, the pair are with the Red Cross, Brennan reported.

A message posted to a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel said the release was made for "humanitarian reasons."

The developments come nearly two weeks after the group that controls the Gaza Strip carried out a brutal terror attack in southern Israel, igniting a war.

Israel's military has accused Hamas of taking over 200 people hostage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli side of the border, in southern Israel, Oct. 20, 2023. Reuters/Amir Cohen