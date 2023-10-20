Watch CBS News
Two U.S. hostages — a mother and daughter — released by Hamas, diplomat says

Two U.S. hostages have been released by Hamas, a diplomat confirmed to "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan. The hostages are a mother and a daughter.

Additional details about the release weren't immediately available. According to a diplomat familiar with the situation, the pair are with the Red Cross, Brennan reported.

A message posted to a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel said the release was made for "humanitarian reasons."

The developments come nearly two weeks after the group that controls the Gaza Strip carried out a brutal terror attack in southern Israel, igniting a war.

Israel's military has accused Hamas of taking over 200 people hostage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The sun sets over the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli side of the border, in southern Israel, Oct. 20, 2023.
October 20, 2023

