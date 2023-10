Two American hostages freed from Gaza by Hamas A mother and daughter from Chicago who were taken hostage by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel were freed from Gaza on Friday. Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie were kidnapped after coming to Israel to celebrate the 85th birthday of Judith's mother. There are still about 200 hostages from 40 countries being held by Hamas. Charlie D'Agata reports.