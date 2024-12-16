Illinois State Police squad car hit while at scene of another crash in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois State Police squad car was hit while investigating another crash early Sunday morning in Downers Grove.

Around 12:45 a.m., a state police trooper's squad car was parked in the right lane of I-55 southbound at Route 83 with its emergency lights activated. The trooper was standing outside of their squad car, investigating a previous traffic crash. That's when a white Toyota Camry traveling southbound failed to move over and struck the rear of the squad car.

An Illinois State Police squad car was hit while investigating a separate crash in Downers Grove. Illinois State Police

The Toyota driver, Emmanuel Adantey of Bolingbrook, 29, was not hurt. He was cited for violating Scott's Law.

So far in 2024, there have been 25 Scott's Law-related crashes with 12 of those troopers hurt.

Scott's Law in Illinois requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.