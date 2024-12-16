Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois State Police squad car hit while at scene of another crash in Downers Grove

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois State Police squad car was hit while investigating another crash early Sunday morning in Downers Grove.

Around 12:45 a.m., a state police trooper's squad car was parked in the right lane of I-55 southbound at Route 83 with its emergency lights activated. The trooper was standing outside of their squad car, investigating a previous traffic crash. That's when a white Toyota Camry traveling southbound failed to move over and struck the rear of the squad car.

Downers Grove ISP car crash
An Illinois State Police squad car was hit while investigating a separate crash in Downers Grove. Illinois State Police

The Toyota driver, Emmanuel Adantey of Bolingbrook, 29, was not hurt. He was cited for violating Scott's Law.

So far in 2024, there have been 25 Scott's Law-related crashes with 12 of those troopers hurt.

Scott's Law in Illinois requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Violators face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.