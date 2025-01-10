Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police seek public's help for information in deadly Chicago expressway crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

Driver dies in Edens Expressway crash in Northfield
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help with information after a driver was killed Tuesday morning following a crash on the Edens Expressway.

Around 7 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-94 near Lake Avenue.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Rav 4 was heading north on the expressway when it hit a concrete barrier dividing northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle had a hole on the driver's side of the windshield, and the victim was bleeding from a hole in his neck after the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Joe Wheeler, later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

As of Friday, it is still unclear what led to the hole in the windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact state police at 847-294-4400 or submit a tip at isptips.illinois.gov.

