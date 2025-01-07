Watch CBS News
Driver dies after crash into concrete barrier on Chicago area expressway

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver has died after crashing into a concrete barrier Tuesday morning on the Edens Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the driver was headed north on Interstate 94 near Winnetka Road in north suburban Northfield around 7:10 a.m., when they crashed into a concrete barrier.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victim's name, age, and gender were not immediately available.

