ISP: Person wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was injured following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 3:37 a.m., Troopers received information regarding a victim of an expressway shooting from the Chicago Police Department. The victim was at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 94 northbound was closed around 4:22 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 6:31 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

