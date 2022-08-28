ISP respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Route 83; minor injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 Sunday afternoon.

ISP said around 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a multi-unit motor crash on I-90 eastbound on Route 83.

Preliminary information says there are multiple units across four lanes being relocated, with one vehicle overturned and only minor injuries reported.

There's no word on how many cars were involved.

Emergency personnel is still on the scene. Lanes are expected to reopen soon, ISP said.

Additional information was not immediately available.