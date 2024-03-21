Help Wanted: ISP looking for more troopers, offering $90K+

Want to earn $90K+" ISP looking for more troopers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are stepping up recruiting efforts for new troopers.

Starting July 1 this year, all new troopers will earn a compensation above $90,000.

To allow more people to earn this increased pay, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is also extending the deadline for the next round of applications to May 1.

All applicants must be at least 21 years old, cannot have been convicted of a felony, must have a valid driver's license, and be willing to accept an assignment anywhere in the state of Illinois.