Watch CBS News

Want to earn $90K+" ISP looking for more troopers

Starting July 1 of this year, all new troopers will earn a total compensation above $90,000. To allow more people to earn this increased pay, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is also extending the application deadline to May 1.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.