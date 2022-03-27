Watch CBS News

ISP investigate rollover crash on Bishop Ford Expressway in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) –  Illinois State Police are investigating a rollover crash in Dolton.

It appears two vehicles rolled over at the Bishop Ford Expressway and Sibley Boulevard.

At least seven patrol vehicles and a number of troopers on the side of the road looking at evidence -- ambulances were also called to the scene.

We asked ISP what led to the crash and how many people were hurt. We're still waiting to hear back.

March 27, 2022

