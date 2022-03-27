ISP investigate rollover crash on Bishop Ford Expressway in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a rollover crash in Dolton.
It appears two vehicles rolled over at the Bishop Ford Expressway and Sibley Boulevard.
At least seven patrol vehicles and a number of troopers on the side of the road looking at evidence -- ambulances were also called to the scene.
We asked ISP what led to the crash and how many people were hurt. We're still waiting to hear back.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.