Illinois State Police K9 officer Riggs dies from "cardiac event"

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are mourning after one of their K9 officers died of earlier this week.

State police announced that K9 officer Riggs died unexpectedly on Tuesday from a cardiac event.

Riggs graduated with Canine Class 75 in the Spring of 2017 with his original handler, Sergeant Jeremy Moyer of District 11, according to the agency.

He was 10 years old.

Riggs' illustrious career highlighted by state police

K9 officer Riggs served eight years on the force.

During his career, he has seized 220 kilograms of cocaine, 105 kilograms of heroin, 131 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2,032 pounds of illegal cannabis, 97 firearms, and over $5 million in U.S. currency.

"Canine Riggs was a loyal, beloved partner and team member whose presence will be missed dearly." The agency said. "Our prayers are with Sgt. Ent, his family, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside Riggs during his distinguished career."

K9 Riggs experienced a near-death scare in October 2021 when a Chicago homicide suspect shot him during a confrontation with a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy. He was hit in the forehead and suffered a fractured skull, but the bullet missed his brain.