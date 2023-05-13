After two years in rehab, Illinois state trooper Brian Frank goes home

After two years in rehab, Illinois state trooper Brian Frank goes home

After two years in rehab, Illinois state trooper Brian Frank goes home

(CBS) -- Illinois state trooper Brian Frank, who suffered a severe brain injury while on the job in 2021, is back home with family after he was released from a rehab facility this morning.

A driver violated the move-over law - known as Scott's Law - and plowed into Frank's squad car while he was still inside.

As CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reports, Saturday's homecoming was years in the making, filled with no shortage of highs and lows

Squad cars, one after another as far as you could see, led the way for Frank's return to his home.

"We've spent 817 sleeps apart and that ends today," said Frank's wife, Lauren.

Earlier this week, Lauren Frank told us, she got a tattoo with the number 76, "Because I still believe that Brian is on his way back home to us."

That code signifies an officer is returning from his shift.

For her, code 76 has taken on new and lasting meaning.

"Every day when Brian was on his way home, he would text me '76-home' and that was one of the last texts I got from him that day when he was on his way home," Lauren Frank said.

On a snowy February day in 2021, Brian stopped to help with a crash on Interstate 55. Another driver didn't move over and slammed into Brian's squad car—he suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been in the hospital and a rehab facility ever since.

The nurses and staff who cared for Brian said their goodbyes-sending him off with a round of applause.

Outside, his fellow state troopers had his back—as they have every step of the way.

"I'm sad this isn't the homecoming that I anticipated," said Lauren Frank. "I've had to fight for this and wait for this for so long and our lives still won't return to normal."

With the Franks flanked by troopers, complete strangers lined the route.

Back at the Frank's home, Lauren has redone the house to get it ready for Brian—where she says a change of scenery may just help him heal.

"Brian deserves to go outside and walk the dog and smell coffee, he does," Lauren said. "We are giving him a home and that's what we are celebrating."

Illinois State Police say so far this year 10 crashes have resulted from Scott's law violations. Five troopers have been injured.

Last year, there were 25 crashes attributed to Scott's law violations.