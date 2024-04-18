Watch CBS News
Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI in fatal crash on Chicago area expressway

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with reckless homicide, after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday near south suburban Posen.

Illinois State Police said 23-year-old Isaac Espejel was speeding in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 146th Street around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, when he lost control of his Ford Ecosport SUV, and crashed into the concrete median barrier.

Two passengers in the SUV were killed in the crash. Espejel was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Espejel was charged on Wednesday with two felony counts of reckless homicide and two felony counts of aggravated DUI.

