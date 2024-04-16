Serious crash blocking traffic on Chicago expressway

Watch CBS News
By Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All lanes of northbound Interstate 57 were blocked on Tuesday morning, after a serious crash near Sibley Boulevard.

Illinois State Police confirmed the crash happened around 2 a.m. and involved serious injuries, but did not immediately provide further details.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed after the crash, and traffic was being diverted off at the ramp to 147th Street, Sibley Boulevard, and the Tri-State Tollway.

This is a developing story.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 6:14 AM CDT

