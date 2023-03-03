CPD issue warning of iPhone robberies on South Side

5 women robbed of iPhones in Hyde Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning women in the Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods, to put their iPhones away after five robberies last month.

Police say the robberies happened in the following locations:

· 5100 block of South Cornell Ave. on February 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

· 1600 block of East Hyde Park Blvd. on February 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

· 1700 block of East 55th St. on February 21, 2023, at 5:45 p.m.

· 5400 block of South Hyde Park Blvd. on February 27, 2023, at 1:50 p.m.

· 5400 block of South Shore Dr. on February 28, 2023, at 8:45 a.m.

One or two men come up to a woman who is looking at her iPhone, according to police. They grab it out of her hand and got into a waiting blue Nissan and fled the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384