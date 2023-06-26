Investigators work around the clock to find those responsible for mass shooting in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- The DuPage County Sheriff's office said Monday that more than 100 investigators are working around the clock to catch the shooter or shooters involved in a deadly mass shooting in Willowbrook just over a week ago.

A total of 23 people were shot, and one of them was killed, in the mass shooting early on the morning of Sunday, June 18, as people gathered for a Juneteenth party in a strip mall parking lot at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook Township.

Reginald Meadows, 31, was killed in the mass shooting.

The DuPage County Sheriff's office said in an update Monday that it has conducted hundreds of interviews with victims, witnesses, and even possible suspect – with the interviews sometimes taking investigators thousands of miles away from Illinois.

Investigators have also reviewed hundreds of hours of video from security and cellphone cameras, and social media video. More than 100 pieces of evidence were also collected from the4 scene and are being processed by federal, state, and local agencies, the Sheriff's office said.

Of the 22 people who were shot and survived, most have been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to locate possible victims who were hurt, but did not get medical attention that night.