Investigation underway after deadly crash in Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly crash is under investigation in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Just before 2:40 a.m., a car crashed and hit a power pole on Oakton Street. The one person in the car was killed. 

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash. 

Park Ridge police confirmed Oakton Street will remain closed between Greenwood and Cumberland for several hours. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on October 3, 2023 / 6:22 AM

