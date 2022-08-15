Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.

A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong.

In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier.

Then came 911 calls for help.

A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's wind lass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain tried to correct it and reversed and backed over ar raft with the women on it.

"If you're backing up of course if you run somebody over it's your fault, period," said Jeffrey Harris. "There's no excuse for it, but you should have somebody looking for you if you can't see."

Harris is a licensed captain with Two Brothers Sailing Chicago. He said he does not like going into the Playpen when it's packed because it can be risky. He did not see the accident but said having that second set of eyes to look around is important.

Investigators have not said if the captain involved in the accident had a first mate.

"And even if the boat did malfunction, it actually is that captain's responsibility to make sure that the boat is operating properly before he leaves," Harris said.

No citations have been issued to the boat's captain at this point.

CBS 2 reached out to the DNR several times to ask if any may be handed down and was still waiting for a response Sunday night.