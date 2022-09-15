Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community is coming together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.

They will pray for the family of 10-year old Austin and his six-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.

Austin and his father did not survive. Jeslyn remains hospitalized. The vigil begins at 7:30 at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.