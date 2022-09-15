Watch CBS News
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community is coming together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.

They will pray for the family of 10-year old Austin and his six-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.

Austin and his father did not survive. Jeslyn remains hospitalized. The vigil begins at 7:30 at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

