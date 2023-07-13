Man facing DUI charges in wrong-way crash that killed couple on I-55
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wilmington man is now behind bars for a wrong-way crash that killed a couple in Will County last month.
Michael Trinka, 33, has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of aggravated DUI, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 10:30 p.m. on June 27, Trinka was driving a Ford F-150 the wrong way on Interstate 55 near Lorenzo Road in Will County, when he slammed head-on into an SUV carrying 35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube and their three children.
Ron and Kelly died. The children survived.
Trinka is being held at the Will County Jail on $3 million bond.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.