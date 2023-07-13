Watch CBS News
Local News

Man facing DUI charges in wrong-way crash that killed couple on I-55

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed couple in Will County
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed couple in Will County 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wilmington man is now behind bars for a wrong-way crash that killed a couple in Will County last month.

Michael Trinka, 33, has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of aggravated DUI, according to Illinois State Police.

michael-trinka.jpg
Michael Trinka is charged with 12 counts of aggravated DUI in a wrong-way crash that killed a mother and father on Interstate 55 in Will County.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 27, Trinka was driving a Ford F-150 the wrong way on Interstate 55 near Lorenzo Road in Will County, when he slammed head-on into an SUV carrying 35-year-old Ronald Dube and 34-year-old Kelly Quinlan-Dube and their three children.

ronald-kelly-dube.png
Ronald Dube and Kelly Quinlan-Dube via GoFundMe

Ron and Kelly died. The children survived.

Trinka is being held at the Will County Jail on $3 million bond.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.