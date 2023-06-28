Watch CBS News
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-55 near Lorenzo Road

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lanes have reopened on I-55 following a deadly wrong-way crash Tuesday night.

Police said a wrong-way driver went northbound in the southbound lanes, killing two people in a car going southbound near Lorenzo Road.

Police said there were two cars and two semi-trucks involved in the crash. 

Four people were taken to local hospitals, including the wrong-way driver. One person is in critical condition and three others are in serious condition. 

