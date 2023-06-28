Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-55 near Lorenzo Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lanes have reopened on I-55 following a deadly wrong-way crash Tuesday night.
Police said a wrong-way driver went northbound in the southbound lanes, killing two people in a car going southbound near Lorenzo Road.
Police said there were two cars and two semi-trucks involved in the crash.
Four people were taken to local hospitals, including the wrong-way driver. One person is in critical condition and three others are in serious condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.