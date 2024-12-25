Interfaith family celebrates Chrismukkah for first time

Interfaith family celebrates both Christmas, first night of Hanukkah

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time since 2005, Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah fall on the same day, creating a special day for interfaith families who celebrate both holidays.

Audrey Wirth is playing with some new Christmas toys. Like many, she spent the morning opening presents and spending time with family, like her brother Owen. Later, she will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

That's because dad Jason is Catholic and mom Sarah is Jewish.

"This morning, we celebrated Christmas with cinnamon rolls and opening presents," Sarah said.

"We are making a traditional italian feast. Red sauce, and later on this evening, Hanukkah candles," Jason said.

The Wirths got married in 2017, so it will be the first time they celebrate Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah on the same day as a family.

"We think the interfaith story is an important one to be told," Jason said.

"There's no map to do this, there's no blueprint to do this, so you're navigating unchartered waters," Sarah said.

Those unchartered waters include shopping and planning for two holidays at the same time, but Jason and Sarah say Christmas and Hanukkah actually have a lot in common.

"The story of Christmas of hope and light and Jesus being born coincides nicely with the story of Hanukkah and giving hope to the Jewish people," Sarah said.

"Any time you can combine celebrations together, there's extra unity, and we're certainly feeling that in our house today," Jason said.

Sarah and Jason also help other interfaith couples. Sarah leads a dialogue group at The Family School, a religious organization for catholic and Jewish families.















