Instituto schools in Chicago send new offer to Chicago Teachers Union as strike continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago charter schools began a teachers strike last Tuesday, and Saturday the bargaining team from Instituto Schools in Little Village sent its latest offer to the Chicago Teachers Union.

"With the best interest of our students, our parents and our community at heart, we urge the CTU to accept this offer promptly, allowing our students to return to the classroom without further delay," said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, Instituto del Progreso Latino president and CEO.

Saturday afternoon CTU said the latest proposal from Instituto administration added new terms not seen in the past five days of talk.

CTU members at the two Instituto schools say they are striking because of low pay and low staffing levels.

They also want sanctuary protections for immigrant students and employees.

The school insists it has always provided sanctuary protections.